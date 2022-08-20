WASH Cluster South Sudan: Core Pipeline and Overall Figures Dashboard, May 2022

The Core Pipeline (CP) managed by UNICEF and IOM, serves as one of the key lifesaving response modalities in South Sudan through the provision of critical WASH items across the country, supporting partners in implementing timely and effective WASH interventions. This factsheet highlights the first four months of 2022, as well as the anticipated spikes during the middle of 2022, brought on by interventions planned to mitigate and respond to the flooding needs through the Bentiu and National flooding response plans, as well as the integrated WASH and Nutrition programming and in areas facing food insecurity.

Chart 1 highlights the proportion of beneficiaries reached by response type, highlighting that over half of all items have been requested for programming that deals with conflict and displacement. Graph 1 highlights the projected availability of the CP stock, from May to October, projected taking HRP programming into consideration as well as the commencement of the flooding towards the middle of the year. Key items that may reach the breaking point are PUR and collapsible jerrycans. Graph 2 shows the number of beneficiaries reached per state (excluding repeat beneficiaries) and Graph 3 the number of beneficiaries reached per month (excluding repeat beneficiaries), highlighting spikes from initial static and former PoC project restocking in January and February, as well as the continued flooding response through Phase 2.

More information can be found in the South Sudan Humanitarian WASH Needs: May – September 2022 as well as through the new Hub Tracker on the Core Pipeline Stock list, which shows the current breaking points for key items in warehouses across the country.