WASH Cluster South Sudan: Core Pipeline and Overall Figures Dashboard, July 12th, 2021

The Core Pipeline (CP) managed by UNICEF and IOM, serves as one of key lifesaving response modalities in South Sudan through the provision of critical WASH items across the country, supporting partners in implementing timely and effective WASH interventions. This factsheet highlights the anticipated spikes moving into 2021, brought on by interventions planned to mitigate the needs highlighted in the release of the latest South Sudan Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC), through the WASH Cluster Response Scale Up 6 counties and beyond, the Floods Preparedness and Response Plan, during which the WASH Cluster Phase 1 response is anticipating a caseload of 132,000 HH (858,000 Individuals), and the Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Strategy.

As of 28th June, the IOM CP received $1.3 M USD, remaining with an 86% funding gap, and as of 30th June, the UNICEF CP received $2.6 M USD, remaining with a 71% funding gap. The WASH Cluster estimates that US$ 9.4M is required in order to ensure the replenishment of the Core Pipeline with key items to scale up the response to food insecurity and prepare for the flood season.

Graph 1 shows the continuing impact of the Famine Prevention Response on the Core Pipeline, combined with the commencement of the flooding response. Table 1 highlights stock breaking points from the upcoming months for famine prevention, Covid-19, monthly HRP and flooding requirements. Graph 2 shows the number of beneficiaries reached each month (excluding repeat beneficiaries), highlighting spikes from initial static and former PoC project restocking in January and famine mitigation programming in March and June, and Graph 3 the number of beneficiaries reached per state (excluding repeat beneficiaries). Additional information can be found by viewing the WASH Cluster April – August Briefing.