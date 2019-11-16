WASH Cluster South Sudan: Core Pipeline and Overall Figures Dashboard, January-October, 2019

The Core Pipeline (CP), primarily funded by USAID/OFDA, requests managed by the WASH Cluster and warehouses managed by UNICEF and IOM, serves to pre-position and supply critical WASH items throughout South Sudan to support partners in implementing timely and effective WASH interventions. This factsheet highlights the upcoming breaking points - despite the agreed CERF for the WASH CP ($2.6M) aimed at replenishing the warehouses in Feb-Mar-April – in the supply of key CP items, as of January 2020, will drop below the expected contingency capacity, due to the increased demand on items brought on by unprecedented flooding in late 2019. Graph 1 highlights the decrease in the number of Households (HHs) able to be reached with key WASH Minimum Package items, following the first massive flood response scale-up phase with the WASH items part of the multi-sector survival kit, as per their prospective availability in the warehouses. Graph 2 highlights the decrease in the number of HHs able to be reached with the 6 most commonly requested CP items, as per their prospective availability in the warehouses. Chart 1 serves to highlight the increasing proportion of items reaching their breaking point leading into 2020 (as seen highlighted in red). Additional documentation, including the WASH minimum package and technical guidance and assessment checklist for the WASH Cluster’s Phased Response to flooding can be found here