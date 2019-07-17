Visit to the Gumba Shirikat Cattle Camp

Livestock is critically important within South Sudanese society. The sector is an important source of income and food, cattle ownership bestows social status and prestige, cattle are used for payment of dowries, to pay compensation, to settle disputes, and – in the absence of an established banking sector – serve as a reliable way to secure assets. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries (MLF) and US Civil Affairs Battalion are jointly conducting a training on livestock parasitology in Juba and livestock shows across South Sudan.

The main objective of the trainings is to impart skills and knowledge to animal health workers to control parasites diseases in livestock, and organize livestock shows across the country. The training participants are drawn from national and state Ministries of Livestock and Fisheries (MLF) and livestock NGOs engaged in animal husbandry activities in the country. Overall, twenty-five veterinarians and livestock specialists will be trained. The last day of training will be organized in a cattle camp at Gumbo Shirikat, located in Juba County, around 10 km south of the outskirts Juba Town.

The Gumba Shirikat cattle camp was formed after signing of Addis Ababa peace agreement in 1972. At that time the cattle belonged to employees of regional government working in Juba, and was used to provide their families with fresh milk. Initially the herders were employed to look after the herds, while later started owning their own cattle who continued to maintain the camp.

The US Ambassador to South Sudan, HE Thomas Hushek, visited to the cattle camp during the Parasitology and Livestock Show Training organized by FAO and other agencies within the USAID funded project Safeguarding Livestock Assets in South Sudan. During the show participants have had the opportunity to put into practice the acquired skills, and visitors observed the presentation of different categories of livestock.