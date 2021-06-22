Over the weekend of May 16-17, 2020, violence erupted between armed Murle youth and Lou Neur fighters in Pieri town, Jonglei state, causing the deaths of a South Sudanese health worker and South Sudanese volunteer INGO nurse. The staff were at a health center when fighting broke out and fled to the surrounding bush and nearby villages. At least 280 civilians were killed, two South Sudanese aid workers were injured, and homes were torched and looted. In response, an INGO temporarily suspended services provided at its primary health center in the area.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 18 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in South Sudan in 2020, compared to three such incidents in 2019.

The violence affected health workers working for local and INGO health providers.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2020 SHCC Health Care South Sudan Data, which is available for open-source access on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).