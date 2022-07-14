USAID South Sudan Resilience Fact Sheet

Background/Risk

USAID’s assistance in South Sudan consists mostly of humanitarian aid and some long-term development programs in economic growth, education, democracy and governance, and health.

While South Sudan’s short history as the world’s newest country began as hopeful, it has been marred by conflict and natural disasters. Approximately 8.3 million people in South Sudan—nearly 70 percent of the population— require humanitarian assistance as of 2021.

The chronic conflict as well as environmental and economic shocks have increased food and water insecurity, poor health and education outcomes, and has made it difficult for many South Sudanese communities to cope.

The proportion of South Sudanese facing severe food insecurity has increased from 19 percent in September 2014 to 60 percent in 2021. South Sudan also has the world’s highest rate of maternal mortality and the highest proportion of children out of school. Youth, mostly unemployed, make up more than 70 percent of the population.

Although agricultural production increased in 2019 for the first time in more than five years, ongoing conflict and insecurity, flooding, and the effects of COVID-19 have hindered full agriculture production.