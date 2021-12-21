U.S. government donates hundreds of tons of bulk vegetable oil to the UN's World Food Programme in East Africa

Nairobi, Kenya - The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has received a donation of 240 metric tons of vegetable oil worth over $500,000 from the U.S. Government through its Agency for International Development (USAID), to support refugees in Uganda and South Sudan.

“This donation is important not only for the value of the food going to refugees,” said Michael Dunford the Regional Director for the World Food Programme (WFP). “It also represents a different way of packaging and delivery, as we try to reduce wastage en route and reduce WFP’s carbon footprint.”

Shipments in bulk provide cost efficiencies by reducing transit damages and allowing packaging in sizes suited to given contexts, such as a refugee camp. The oil shipment will be transported from the USA to Mombasa in 12 shipping containers fitted with flexi-tanks. From there, WFP’s Kenyan Country Office will transfer the oil to Kampala where it will be packaged into 900ml bottles for onward delivery to support aid operations in South Sudan.

“We are creating economic impact in Uganda by outsourcing packaging to a local supplier as opposed to importing it already packaged. If scaled up, it will be economically beneficial to the Ugandans as they will earn money through this local processing arrangement,” said Barbara Vanlogchem, the Regional Logistics Officer for The World Food Programme (WFP).

“We’re grateful for the generosity and consistency of the U.S. Government,” added Dunford. “East Africa is on the front line of climate change, and floods in South Sudan have uprooted the lives of millions of impoverished farmers and townspeople. The aid pipeline provides help where none would otherwise exist.”

About WFP

The 2020 Nobel Peace Laureate, WFP is also the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change. The United States Government is the single largest donor to the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) globally. Since 2018, USAID has supported WFP’s Innovation Accelerator to encourage ground-breaking solutions to food insecurity.

WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

About USAID

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) leads the U.S. Government’s international development and disaster assistance efforts through partnerships and investments that save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises.

