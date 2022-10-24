Uror County Floods Spot-Check Inter-Agency Assessment (14 -15 October 2022)

1. BACKGROUND STATEMENT:

The 2022 intensive rainfalls has led to serious destruction of homes and villages within Uror County because of flooding. The flood so far has occurred twice this year, the first being in earlier September 2022 with less impact and further worsened by massive flood in the month of October 2022. According to the assessment, both community and the local authority (s) informed that at least 1,597 households that represents a total number of 9,582 individuals across Uror County are displaced or affected by floods; of which 1,109 households (6,654 individuals) are displaced, while 488 hoseholds (2,928 individuals) are affected. Key informants and focus group discussions (FGD) established that there are persons internally displaced by flood and there are those not displaced but affected across the payams of Motot (139 households), Pathai (59 households), Wekiol (91 households), Pieri (310 households), Pulchuol (120 households), Padiek (94 households) and Yuai/Wuror (784 households). Mostly people are sharing homes with relative and friends. An average of only two rooms are available in most homesteads are accommodating up to six or more people. More people may be affected with continuous rain and increasing water level.

The biggest need for both IDPs and the host population is food assistance. This is followed by clean water, NFI kits (blankets, sleeping mats, plastic sheet, cooking utensils), health assistance, and learning materials for the displaced children. The health concerns becomes the main issue across Uror County as reported by health County Department (CHD), that there were 17 health facilities across the county, but currently only 8 are operational. In the flood affected areas, there are cases of food shortages in the households for the IDPS and the host families. Food supplies available can only last for week or less on average, as result of that, it has caused the households to rely on less preferred and less expensive food, reducing number of meals eaten per day, and limiting portion size at meals. It was found that due to flood, traders are unable to bring more food stocks to the market because the only means of bringing market stocks to Uror is through flights. But currently all the airstrips are flooded. This has caused scarcity in commodities, with increased market prices, impacting nutrition status of women (PLW) and children.

Furthermore, the community livelihood activities are also affected by the flood, some markets are submerged, like in Yuai black market, community farms are flooded that made people not to harvest their crops or cereals as planned. Some crop farms are completely washed away by the water, some houses are submerged, and some have collapsed with all property and household items. Animals have no grazing area since grasses are covered by the water. People other villages who have items for marketing could not reach owing to access difficulties due to overflowed streams in between the village and the main market areas.

Due to the flooding, sections of the population are cut off by the flood who currently cannot access the health or nutrition services for instance people from Juet and Paynouk villages who usually get their health and nutrition services from Yuai feeding center and Yuai health facility. The same applied for the education department in the area. Under WASH sector, there is no clean drinking water at all in some areas, the affected people us the same water for bathing, people go for open defecation and again drinks from the same water which is poses public health concern.