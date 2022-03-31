Urgent funding needed to address the humanitarian needs of 6.8 million people in South Sudan in 2022

(Juba, 31 March 2022) Today, the humanitarian community officially launched the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022/2023. To reach the targeted 6.8 million of the most vulnerable people including refugees in need with urgent life-saving assistance and protection in 2022, the humanitarian community requires US$1.7 billion.

Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, said: “Today in 2022, we estimate that 8.9 million people in South Sudan have significant humanitarian needs. The cumulative and compounding effects of years of climate-related shocks such as flooding and drought, conflict and subnational violence have destroyed people’s homes and livelihoods, robbing them of the future they deserve.”

“Yet, throughout these shocks, the affected communities have continued to demonstrate a great sense of resilience, solidarity and creativity. I call on the Government, development partners, donors and humanitarian organizations to match their solidarity with unwavering support,” the Humanitarian Coordinator added.

In 2022, More than two thirds of the people in South Sudan - 8.9 million people - are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian organizations plan to target 6.8 million of those in need with humanitarian assistance and protection services. There are over 2 million people displaced in South Sudan, many of whom have been displaced for years. An estimated 8.3 million people, including refugees, are expected to experience severe food insecurity by the peak of the lean season from May to July. Large scale flooding for a fourth year in a row is expected, with the destruction and displacement that comes with it.

Despite challenges, such as access to people in need, the humanitarian operation in South Sudan continues to reach millions of people with aid. In 2021, over 5.3 million people were assisted with food, health, water and sanitation, education, livelihoods, nutrition as well as critical protection services.

The 2022/2023 Plan reflects the humanitarian commitment to protect vulnerable people, especially women and girls, the elderly and those with ability challenges. Ms. Nyanti said: “Sexual and other forms of violence continue to be a major problem in South Sudan, thus, protection is at the centre of everything we do. A collective response to prevent and respond to violence, especially against women and girls, is essential. Those who commit such crimes must be brought to justice, and humanitarians must continue to work with development and other partners to ensure the root causes of increasing humanitarian needs are addressed.” Ms. Nyanti called on all parties to ensure a peaceful environment for civilians where humanitarian organisations have consistent, unimpeded and safe access to the people in need.

Ms. Nyanti appreciated the ongoing support from the South Sudan’s donors, and requested timely, at scale funding to meet people’s humanitarian needs.

Access the 2022/2023 Humanitarian Response Plan here: https://bit.ly/35vfrw4