17 Jul 2019

Upper Nile State, Makal County, Malakal PoC Shelter/NFI Needs Analysis Report | May 2019

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
SNFI team had more than 2 meetings with community representatives to inform about the process and receive feedback from the community

Empowered community members

SNFI interventions have community involvement at its core and engage members in all activities from verification of beneficiaries to construction. Adjusted the intervention because of community feedback, thus far SNFI interventions are right sized to the requirements of the community and adjusted as necessary to fit the actual circumstances on ground

Implemented feedback mechanisms

In every distribution, there are desks set up to register complaints and receive feedback about the exercise which address issues on spot and inform/guide subsequent interventions

