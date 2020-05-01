UNOPS, South Sudan and World Bank to deliver $40 million social safety net project

The South Sudan Safety Net Project (SSSNP) will provide income support to nearly 430,000 people in some of South Sudan’s most vulnerable communities.

A rapid roll-out of the project will start immediately in order to respond to the economic impact of COVID-19 that is already starting to affect many parts of the country.

Funded by the World Bank’s International Development Association, UNOPS will work with South Sudan's Ministries of Agriculture and Food Security, Gender and Social Welfare, and Finance and Planning to implement the project over the next two-and-a-half years.

The project aims to ensure low-income and vulnerable people are provided with reliable access to income opportunities and temporary employment. The project will primarily focus on the most vulnerable households such as people living with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant women and those living with HIV/AIDS.

“This will not only improve food security for thousands of people, but it will also increase their resilience to economic and climate-related crises or shocks,” she added.

“In the first phase, the SSSNP will scale-up direct income support in Juba County to provide rapid cash transfers to address emerging vulnerabilities amidst COVID-19 outbreak,” said World Bank Country Manager for South Sudan Husam Abudagga.

“As the COVID-19 situation subsides, cash transfers will be expanded in all the other nine project locations across the country,” he added.

“UNOPS continues to work closely with the World Bank, the government of South Sudan and other key partners to deliver essential social services, improve living conditions and enhance social development,” said Peter Mutoredzanwa, UNOPS Country Representative in South Sudan.