UNMISS workshop on good governance expected to promote peace and development in Eastern Equatoria

SAMIRA YASSMINE SALIFU/FILIP ANDERSSON

To govern well is easier said than done. If you are an inexperienced politician in the world's youngest nation, to be perfectly familiar with your role and know how to cooperate and build trust among citizens are even more challenging, yet indispensable, tasks.

Fortunately for newly appointed government officials in Eastern Equatoria State, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan recently organized a week-long workshop in Torit for them, addressing not only these issues but also how best to support the full and speedy implementation of the country's revitalized peace agreement at the subnational level.

"Although we are here as leaders, we are first and foremost Eastern Equatorians who have been empowered by the people to serve selflessly. Our common enemies should be poverty and hunger, not each other," said Ruth Buga, the state's Minister of Trade and Industry and one of the officials gathered.

Accomplishing durable peace is perhaps the greatest good for politicians to aim at, which means that an in-depth review of the relevant chapters of the peace accord, and how each of them relates to necessary actions at the state level, was essential. Tricky but vital tasks like security sector arrangements, transitional justice and the elaboration of a permanent constitution were all covered.

"We are one government and it is our collective responsibility to implement the agreement. This is why it is crucial to develop one strategic plan for this, and also to mobilize resources and provide our citizens with services and sustainable development," said Louis Lobong Lojore, Governor of Eastern Equatoria State.

Guang Cong, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, firmly agreed as he linked the heavily interrelated goals of peace and unity.

"Today, it is clear that political confrontation leads nowhere. We expect this retreat to promote successful implementation of the revitalized peace deal at the subnational level," he stated, adding that the gathering aimed to provide the necessary time and space for political actors to come together to discuss strategic collaboration across party lines.

Participants also reviewed the state's action plan and how the work of the UN and other partners can be incorporated in it. Attending politicians repeatedly made the point that non-governmental partners must continue to promote social development as a better standard of living will increase the likelihood of peace and harmony.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, and the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

