21 Jan 2019

UNMISS working to establish facts of peacekeeper involvement in the death of two civilians

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 21 Jan 2019
Download PDF (154.4 KB)

During a security incident at a base operated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in the capital Juba on Saturday, two civilian contractors were shot by a peacekeeper and died as a result of their injuries.

UNMISS promptly informed the South Sudan National Police Service of the incident. The Mission is taking steps to establish the facts of the incident that occurred at Durupi and has convened a review team comprised of representatives from UNMISS force, police and security services.

UNMISS deeply regrets the loss of life and is providing support to the families of the two men who died.

Communications & Public Information Section

Spokesperson: Francesca Mold mold2@un.org

+211 912 170 273

www.unmiss.unmissions.org

