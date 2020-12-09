UNMISS trains young leaders in Juba to be ambassadors for child protection

MOSES PASI “We need to love one another without discrimination and forget what happened in the past. We need to embrace peace because, in the absence of peace, children’s rights are violated.”

That was the message from Catholic University student, Rania Abdalla, at a special workshop for young leaders, hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, to help them promote messages to protect children across the conflict-affected country.

Rania was one of 40 participants from Juba University, Catholic University and Stafford University, at the three-day workshop. The students acknowledged their privileged position given their easy access to education while many other young South Sudanese have suffered immensely as a result of the civil war, losing their lives, their families, their homes and their ability to go to school. But these students are promising to use their position to improve the lives of others by being advocates for peace and the right of all young people to have the opportunity they deserve to reach their full potential in life.

The workshop was organized by the UN peacekeeping mission’s Child Protection Unit to educate the young people about the protection of children in armed conflict, including the physical, social, and emotional impact of the six grave violations against children which are: killing and maiming, forced recruitment by armed groups, attacks on schools and hospitals, rape, sexual violence and denial of access to humanitarian aid.

The participants also discussed the legal framework for protecting children during armed conflict, monitoring and reporting mechanisms, the reintegration of children associated with armed forces back into their communities and the potential delisting of South Sudan from nations which use and recruit child soldiers.

The group also discussed innovative ways that they could educate communities about the importance of respecting and protecting the rights of children.

“We are going to compose a play on the life of a child associated with the armed forces to give us a clear picture of what happens when a child is forced to become a fighter,” said Barnaba Otto, noting the play would be performed at universities and social centers throughout the capital city.

The Head of UNMISS’ Child Protection Unit, Alfred Orono Orono, highlighted the importance of youth playing a central role in raising awareness about child protection.

“You are the future of this country. You are our ambassadors and we are relying on you to spread the message of child protection across South Sudan,” he said. “Go back home, let your parents, sisters, brothers, uncles, the Police, the military, everybody understand that children need to be protected.”