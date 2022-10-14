UNMISS strongly condemns deadly fresh violence between Dinka Ngok and Dinka Twic youth groups along border of Abyei and Warrap State

Juba, 14 October 2022 – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) strongly condemns the resurgence of deadly violence between armed Dinka Ngok youth from the Abyei Administrative Area and the Dinka Twic Mayardit youth from Twic County, in Warrap State.

The Mission remains gravely concerned about the hostilities, which started in February this year over the disputed border, with a lull in June, but saw a violent resumption in late September. The clashes have resulted in the loss of many lives, injuries to scores of people, the burning down of homes and properties, and the mass displacement of thousands of civilians on both sides.

“We urge leaders and authorities from both communities in Abyei and in Warrap State to work expeditiously to put an end to these violent clashes, and also prevent any retaliatory attacks,” said the Secretary-General’s Special Representative, Nicholas Haysom.

“Any disputes over the border must be resolved by the appropriate national institutions, and order must be restored quickly to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and humanitarian assistance,” he added.

In the meantime, UNMISS patrol teams have been travelling through parts of Twic county as the mission engages the authorities, youth and women leaders, as well as other leaders, to bring an end to these hostilities.

The Mission welcomes the decision of the Government of the Republic South Sudan to launch an investigation into the clashes and to deploy troops to the area to restore peace and order.