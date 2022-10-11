UNMISS Statement on Fresh Fighting in Fashoda County, Upper Nile State

Juba, 11 October 2022: The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) condemns and is deeply concerned about the ongoing fighting among armed groups in Fashoda County in Upper Nile State. Clashes are believed to have resulted in the loss of a significant number of lives, women being abducted, and more than 8,000 people being displaced from Kodok Town and nearby locations.

UNMISS is providing security and doing its utmost to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons making their way to the peacekeeping mission’s Kodok Company Operating Base. With these efforts hampered by prevailing insecurity, Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of UNMISS, is calling for an immediate cessation of violence and urging all leaders – political, civic, religious, or traditional to do their part to end hostilities and restore security among the affected communities.

UNMISS continues to engage with relevant stakeholders to reach an agreement that would enable UN peacekeepers to embark on riverine patrols to diffuse tensions and help end the fighting.

UNMISS is calling on armed groups to respect the freedom of movement on the Nile River and its tributaries, straddling the states of Upper Nile and Jonglei.

