UNMISS Statement on Attack on Mayom County in Unity State, South Sudan

Juba, 27 July 2022: The UN Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, condemns the attack on Friday, 22 July, on Mayom County, Unity State, resulting in the death of several people including the Mayom County Commissioner.

The rebel South Sudan People’s Movement/Army led by General Stephen Buay Rolnyang claimed responsibility for the attack, following earlier clashes between the group and government forces in the area on 19 July.

“Subnational violence has already had a devastating effect on communities. We appeal to all armed groups to put down their weapons and participate in peace efforts. This is the only way to break the cycles of violence and revenge killings, and pave the way for durable and sustainable peace,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom.

UNMISS continues to closely monitor the situation in Mayom County and is supporting the peace process.

