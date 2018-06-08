08 Jun 2018

UNMISS SRSG meets with CTSAMM Chairman in Juba

from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 08 Jun 2018

UNMISS/OFFICE OF THE SRSG

The CTSAMM Chairman, Major General Ibrahim Abdeljelill and his Deputy, Major General Tariq Abdelkarim, met with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG), David Shearer and his Deputy Moustapha Soumarè. The meeting focused on the recent United Nations Secutiry Council Resolution 2418 which requested “the Secretary General, in coordination with CTSAMM, to report by 30th June on weather any fighting has taken place since the adoption of the resolution involving the Parties to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in South Sudan”. The meeting also addressed the continued cooperation between CTSAMM and UNMISS and particularly the UNMISS support to the CTSAMM Monitoring and Verification Teams (MVTs) in field locations.

The CTSAMM Chairman thanked the SRSG for the ongoing support the mission provides and also emphasised the importance of the excellent working relationship between the two organisations. The SRSG assured CTSAMM that UNMISS stands ready to give all necessary support to the organisation and to the peace process at large.

