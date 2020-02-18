18 Feb 2020

UNMISS set to mitigate water shortages in Mundri caused by returnees attracted by peace

With many people returning to previously conflict-ridden Mundri, water has become scarce
Good news sometimes comes with problems attached. Just consider Mundri in Western Equatoria: previously hit hard by conflict, relative peace in the area has tempted many displaced people to return to the area – with acute water shortage being one of the unwanted side effects.

“We come to the borehole at dawn, but even so you can’t get water in time because of the long queues. We are many, many women in Mundri, and despite having many boreholes it seems as if several of them have dried up,” says Joy Aja Clement, a resident of Mundri town.

To counteract this particular result of the increase in population and water demand, the United Nations Misssion in South Sudan is currently undertaking a quick impact project in four villages on the outskirts of Mundri. Water holes in Bangolo, Kediba and Mbara will be either rehabilitated or drilled. Once completed, the intervention is expected to benefit hundreds, if not thousands, of residents.

Improved access to clean water will not only make it possible for other development activities to take off but will also have a direct impact on the education sector in the area, particularly for girls and young women.

“I have not gone to school today because there is no water. I came here at 6 this morning and up to now, several hours later, I have not been able to fetch any water,” lamented Suzan Taban. She finally managed to get hold of 20 litres of the precious liquid, but by then she had missed out on a day’s worth of learning.

