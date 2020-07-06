UNMISS renovates COVID-19 Critical Care Center in Bor

DAVID MAJUR AWUOU

The fragile health system across South Sudan is struggling to treat patients with many preventable medical problems let alone to deal with the added burden of COVID-19.

In Bor, the lack of functioning medical facilities has crippled the efforts of health workers to provide necessary care for patients from across the Jonglei region who are suffering from all kinds of health problems.

The local hospital is the only government-managed facility but, because it lacked the capacity to treat those with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, many people were choosing to go to private clinics where testing is not easily available.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has stepped up to provide crucial support during this difficult time by renovating a critical care center at the local hospital so it can now specialize in treating those with the virus.

This will ensure those affected by COVID-19 get the dedicated care they need while protecting other medical facilities from contamination so that patients with preventable conditions like malaria are also safely treated.

“This new critical care center, provided with the support of UNMISS, is a great achievement because we were lacking a place to admit patients affected by COVID-19,” said Dr. Samuel Majur, Director General of the State Ministry of Health. “I’m urging citizens who have symptoms to report immediately to this center instead of going to private clinics.”

In addition to the renovation, peacekeepers from India, Sri Lanka and South Korea contributed cots, mattresses, bed sheets and pillowcases to ensure that the critical care center has capacity to treat as many people as possible.

“We are very pleased to be able to construct the critical care center because we are here to save lives and that is part of UNMISS mandate. We are also here to support the State Level COVID-19 Task Force,” said Deborah Schein during the official ceremony.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has hit South Sudan hard with about 2093 people testing positive so far and 40 deaths.