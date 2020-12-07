UNMISS: Quarterly brief on violence affecting civilians (July - September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

In Q3, there were 62% fewer incidents and a 25% decrease in civilians affected by violence as compared to Q2.

1,223 civilians were individually affected by violence (500 killed, 299 injured, 375 abducted and 49 subjected to sexual violence).

Sub-national violence involving civil defence groups accounted for 74% of victims.

The majority of victims were documented in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (44%); Central Equatoria, particularly the Yei area (12%); Warrap (12%); Unity (11%); and Lakes (6%).

CONTEXT

This brief presents an overview of trends in violence affecting civilians in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020, by assessing four major forms of individual harm (killing, injury, abduction, and sexual violence). While the impact of violence extends beyond these forms of harm, they have been the most common incidents documented throughout the conflict in South Sudan.

Sources of information include victim and eyewitness accounts, as well as reports from secondary sources identified during field missions by the UNMISS Human Rights Division (HRD). All reported incidents, particularly those involving sub-national violence, are deconflicted with incidents documented by the UNMISS Civil Affairs Division (CAD).