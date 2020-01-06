06 Jan 2020

UNMISS PoC Update, 6 January 2020

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 06 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (263.57 KB)

Source: Biometric registration (BMR) figures represent an accurate number of people in the POC sites at the time the exercise was conducted. Therefore, it only provides a specific time snapshot and omits people who may have been out of the POC sites at the time of the exercise. The population count is a monthly activity to estimate the number of people residing in POC sites to help service providers develop programming indicators accordingly. IOM conducted BMRs for Bor (May 2019), Bentiu (November 2018), UN House POC sites (September 2018), and a temporary BMR for Malakal POC (October 2019). IOM conducted headcounts in Wau POC Adjacent Area (November 2019) and Bentiu (October 2019), and the Danish Refugee Council conducted a headcount for Malakal (June 2019).
BMR numbers may change following the deactivation of households that missed three consecutive general food distributions. In UN House POC sites, newborns are biometrically registered continuously

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.