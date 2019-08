UNMISS “Protection of Civilians” (PoC) Sites

As of 22 August 2019, a total of number of civilians seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on UNMISS bases is 184,794 including 103,424 in Bentiu, 32,608 in Malakal, 29,327 in Juba UN House, 2,000 in Bor, and 17,435 in the area adjacent to UNMISS in Wau “.