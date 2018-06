UNMISS “Protection of Civilians” (PoC) Sites

As of 21 June 2018, a total of number of civilians seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on UNMISS bases is 202,043 including 113,310 in Bentiu, 24,416 in Malakal, 39,260 in Juba UN House, 2,300 in Bor, and 178 in UNMISS base and 22,579 in the area adjacent to UNMISS in Wau".