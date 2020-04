**UNMISS “Protection of Civilians” (PoC) Sites Population Update***

As of 9 April 2020, the total number of civilians seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on UNMISS bases is 190,376. This includes 118,385 in Bentiu, 27,928 in Malakal, 29,659 in Juba UN House, 1,921 in Bor, and 12,483 in the area adjacent to UNMISS in Wau.