As of 10 January 2019, the total number of civilians seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on UNMISS bases is 193,287. This includes 114,330 in Bentiu, 29,190 in Malakal, 32,139 in Juba UN House, 2,240 in Bor, and 116 in the UNMISS base and 15,272 in the area adjacent to UNMISS in Wau