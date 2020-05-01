UNMISS peacekeepers respond to intercommunal clashes near Bentiu

OLIVIER NDIKUMANA/FILIP ANDERSSON

Recent intercommunal clashes in the area of Abienmom near Bentiu have prompted local authorities to request the presence of UN peacekeepers on the ground to reduce tensions and protect civilians.

“Just a few days ago, youth groups from Mayom and Abienmom clashed and five boys died. I ask myself when these conflicts will end,” says Mary Nyanyikol Bar, a mother of six and native from Abienmom. She has witnessed cattle raids and resulting deaths for as long as she can remember.

This month, eleven such skirmishes, causing the death of almost 20 people, including five people serving with the national security forces, have been reported.

“These are very serious crimes, and they cause a lot of fear among the population. We had to request the support and presence of peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to calm things down and keep civilians safe,” explains Maker Kuol Thiep, executive director of Abienmom County.

Ms. Nyanyikol Bar believes that the United Nations and the local authorities need to design a framework for conflict resolutions and engage the local populations to achieve unity and reconciliation.

She is not the only one living in fear. Local trader William Deng, who brings goods from neighbouring Sudan, shares her worries.

“I am concerned about my business. Security along the main transport axis we use to bring commodities to the local markets is not good,” he laments, pointing out that youth from both feuding communities are equally likely to attack traders like himself.

Biou Chua Dau, a local who has assisted national security forces and UN troops in identifying the dead bodies in the area, is convinced that better times will come.

“The presence of UN peacekeepers is very important. It will help us resolve these issues of cattle raids and revenge killings,” he says.

Mr. Chua Dau can rest assured that the United Nations will do its best to protect civilians and build durable peace in the area.

“We will stay on the ground, o fulfilling our role of responding to incidents when civilians are under imminent threat. We aim to build trust and confidence among the local communities, including the many civilians who have returned to their native villages from our protection sites for displaced people and from refugee camps. We want them to be able to resume their livelihoods in peace and harmony” says Hiroko Hirahara, head of the peacekeeping mission’s field office in Bentiu.