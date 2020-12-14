UNMISS organized forum in Juba to confirm resolutions bringing peace to Kajo-Keji County

MOSES PASI/FILIP ANDERSSON The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has supported the validation of resolutions reached by the sons and daughters of Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria State in a bid to restore lasting peace in the area.

“Since Kajo-Keji will still be there when we are not, I am grateful that today we have put the interest of our original home first by coming up with this final document,” says Chaplain Mogga, Chairperson of Kajo-Keji’s Youth Association. “This agreement will help us begin activities to rebuild our lives as young people.”

Mr. Mogga acknowledged that local youth will have to play an important role when it comes to rebuilding schools, health facilities and roads, badly damaged by years of conflict.

Some key resolutions include the enforcement and strengthening of both rule of law and customary law, and changing the youth leadership of Kajo-Keji through elections. The accord also stipulates that parliament is to enact laws to regulate the use of forest resources, demarcate internal land boundaries and initiate community policing in the county.

Located at the border with Uganda, Kajo-Keji was struck hard by the outbreak of civil war in December 2013. Roughly three quarters of the population fled to Uganda as lives were lost and properties and livelihoods destroyed. Some of them have returned, but many are still refugees.

To identify and address the root causes of longstanding divisions and conflicts in the area, a series of reconciliation meetings were held in Yei, Juba, Kajo-Keji and Uganda.

“I am delighted with the conclusion of this forum. Our women who are still seeking sanctuary in Uganda will be able to come back with their children and settle in their original homes. This will help them cultivate their land, get enough food and educate their children,” says Lily Kiden, a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly. “If and when they return, our women can also be part of the decisions being taken to make the reconciliation durable.”

Drawing 30 participants representing civil society and faith-based organizations, parliament, youth associations and other stakeholders, the one-day forum was sponsored and organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

“As per our mandate, the peacekeeping mission will remain committed to this process to see that the people of Kajo-Keji will once again enjoy the lasting peace they are yearning for,” said Civil Affairs Officer Victor Fasama.

Moving forward, many stakeholders expressed their wish for a bigger conference to be held in Kajo-Keji town. At such a gathering, the word about the agreement could be spread and bring everybody on board on the road to sustainable peaceful coexistence and development.