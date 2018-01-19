UNMISS launches installation of solar lighting system to support Juba Teaching Hospital

JAMES SOKIRI

Officials of the Juba Teaching Hospital, South Sudan’s main hospital, have praised the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, for funding the installation of a solar-powered lighting system in their facility. The solar panels are expected to improve both the treatment of patients and the security of staff and assets.

The hospital’s Director-General, Dr. Isaac Klaito, says that staff have faced security challenges, especially at night, making it hard for nurses to carry out their duties in an effective way.

“If a patient needs anything at night our nurses often find it difficult to maneuver in the total darkness,” Dr. Klaito said.

Anita Peter Modi, is the director of nursing and midwifery at Juba Teaching Hospital. She is delighted with the brighter nighttime working environment and pinpoints improved security as a major benefit.

“The lights will help us to see crawling animals like snakes, as well as deter cases of thefts at night,” she said.

Lauro Okello Ohiyu, an UNMISS Relief, Reintegration and Protection Officer at the Juba Field Office, said that the nimble installation of solar panels in the hospital is part of the peacekeeping body’s robust protection of civilians mandate and an offshoot of its Quick Impact Projects.

“We received complaints from the hospital about security threats to female staff as well as to patients and assets at night time,” Mr. Lauro explained.

Gladys Jambi, an UNMISS Gender Affairs Officer, says that the tiniest patients of the hospital are likely to benefit from the illuminated surroundings as well, now that nurses spared from the yoke of fear of darkness can give them proactive, nimble attention.

“We do hope that the lighting of the hospital will help save the lives of many of the prematurely born babies and prevent cases of sexual and gender-based violence that might have arisen from intruders taking advantage of the night time vacuum,” Ms. Jambi said.

So far 19 solar panels are in place and functional, but there is more to come before the project is expected to be completed, at some point in March. A total of 34 panels will be installed, all of which will be working in an automated manner. The nifty gadgets switch on by themselves as darkness sets in, and then spend their days resting, soaking up the reliably robust South Sudanese sun for hours on end.