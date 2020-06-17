UNMISS helps convert former primary healthcare facility into a COVID-19 isolation centre in Warrap state

STANLEY MCGILL

With cases of COVID-19 increasing in South Sudan, UNMISS continues to make all efforts to support the national-led response to the virus.

Take the case of Warrap where the mission and partners have recently launched a much-needed isolation centre project. “This is a significant project for all of us in the region; we need to ensure local populations are safe and healthy at the time of a global pandemic. More so, we need to provide them with the medical care they need in case of any suspected contacts. UNMISS and humanitarian partners have earned our appreciation fully for their initiative in this regard,” said Albino Akol, local administrative representative.

Upon completion, the center will be equipped with 24-hour electricity via solar power panels and generators, have a well-secured perimeter fence and, capacity-wise, have than 10 beds to accommodate potential patients. The isolation center was formerly a primary healthcare facility and is currently the only available option for local communities to quarantine, if needed. “We are grateful to UNMISS because this upgraded facility can be used to help residents like us here even when the threat of COVID-19 no longer exists,” said a community leader, emphasizing the long-term benefits of infrastructure rehabilitation projects that have been undertaken by the mission across South Sudan since its inception.

Speaking at the launch, Anastasie Nyirigira, called for a collective approach to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. “We are in this together and every individual is responsible for ensuring that they and those around them are protected, safe and healthy,” stated Mr. Nyirigira.

The isolation centre is just one of many interventions by UNMISS in recent months – the mission has installed washing points in Kuajok, distributed personal protective equipment in conjunction with humanitarian partners such as the World Health Organization, the World Food Programme, the Food and Agriculture Organization as well as the State Task Force on COVID-19; embarked on mobile awareness drives to dispel misinformation on the pandemic; educated cross-sections of society in remote areas on World Health Organization-approved measures to stay safe and healthy; and handed over 500 radio receivers for members of local populations to stay abreast of latest health-related and political developments emanating from Juba, the capital city.