UNMISS hands over vehicle to South Sudan National Police Service in Wau

Dawit Kahsay Tedla

UN Police serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan have handed over a vehicle to South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) in Wau, much to the satisfaction of citizens in the area.

“Police patrols in my village have been insufficient, so l’m happy to see that they have received an additional vehicle,” said Doreen Lisa, a 52-year-old farmer living near Wau.

“The general security situation in our area has improved a bit, but I still wish the police will start becoming more visible here as it would make us feel safer,” she added.

Ms. Lisa’s views were echoed by James Nugar, a resident of Wau town.

“Though Wau is relatively calm there are still incidents of rape in some suburbs. I hope the new car will enable increased police presence and rapid response when something happens,” he said.

Following the handover, Brigadier Kon Mel Ayok, the Deputy State Police Commissioner, thanked the peacekeeping mission and stated that the handover of the vehicle will enhance policing in general and extend patrols to areas where internally displaced persons and returnees are living.

The initiative is in line with the Mission's mandate to protect civilians and contribute to an increased institutional capacity of the South Sudan National Police Service.