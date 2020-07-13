UNMISS hands over police station in Rubkona County, Unity State

JACOB RUAI

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has handed over a new police station to Rubkona County in Unity State. The facility is equipped with an administrative office and separate holding cells for female, male and juvenile suspects.

“This station is very important for us. It will greatly improve the working conditions of our police officers, says Yien Kuwait, Deputy Police Commissioner in Unity State.

The handing over of the new premises was witnessed by Minister of Defense Angelina Teny, who was visiting the state.

“This building may look small, but it will help preventing human rights abuses and other crimes,” she commented.

The police station, one of many initiatives known as Quick Impact Projects, was financed by the peacekeeping mission and built in cooperation with local partners like the Children Aid Organization. The construction of the facility came about and became a priority after a request for it being made by the state government and community leaders alike.

“They all wanted us to support the rule of law in the region, and decided that the best way of doing so would be to develop the infrastructure of the police,” explains Jane Kony, a representative of UNMISS based at its field office in Bentiu.

Quick Impact Projects are low-cost initiatives meant to rapidly benefit citizens at the grassroots level. Which project proposals the peacekeeping mission decides to prioritize is decided by means of close consultations with local communities.