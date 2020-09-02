UNMISS hands over COVID-19 Critical Care Center in Yambio

As part of its ongoing support to the national-led COVID-19 response, UNMISS and development partners recently rehabilitated and handed over 16 rooms to local authorities in Yambio, Western Equatoria.

A joint public health initiative with the State COVID-19 Task Force, the refurbished facility is designed to be a fully equipped isolation facility to support residents and displaced persons in case they contract the virus.

Apart from refurbishing the rooms, UNMISS handed over a 50KVA generator, 20 beds and mattresses, 120 bed linens and a water tank with a capacity of 5000 liters.

“These efforts from the mission aim at enabling a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. It is part of the ongoing support that UNMISS is providing to the national response plan on COVID-19. We hope that this facility will help in mitigating the impact of the pandemic here,” said Stella Abayomi, Acting Head of Field Office, UNMISS Western Equatoria, as she addressed those gathered for the official handover ceremony. “I am sure local authorities will make the best use of the isolation centre,” she added.

The handover was officiated by General Alfred Futuyo, Governor, Western Equatoria, who expressed his appreciation for the peacekeeping mission and reaffirmed his commitment to protect the facility. He also called on the partners to extend their help to the Yambio Civil Hospital. “I will see to it that this facility does not close down. We are going to maintain it and protect this place security-wise. Furthermore, yesterday, I started renovations at the Yambio Civil Hospital and I want to urge all our national and international partners--UNMISS, businesspeople and all other stakeholders to extend a helping hand to local authorities in making this endeavor a success. As Governor, I pledge my commitment to ensuring healthcare for all community members,” stated General Futuyo.

Additionally, Stella Aya, Acting Coordinator, World Health Organization, highlighted the need to work as partners and shoulder collective responsibility during the ongoing pandemic. “The threat from coronavirus is real for all of us and it is our duty to work together to fight it, raise awareness on preventative measures among community members and make sure everyone stays safe and healthy,” said Ms. Aya.

As of 26 August 2020, a total of 2,515 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Sudan and 47 deaths reported. Most patients diagnosed have been asymptomatic. In Western Equatoria specifically, 164 alerts have been investigated of which 5 are confirmed cases. There have been no deaths here so far.