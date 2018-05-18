UNMISS gifts new clean water facilities to Ladu community in Juba

JAMES SOKIRI

The gifting of two new boreholes to the Ladu community in the capital Juba will help reduce inter-communal tension over scarce water resources in the area. They will also support the irrigation of crops and development of new businesses in nearby villages.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) installed the boreholes near Ilikore and Gwori villages as one of its Quick Impact Projects, which are designed to make a swift and significant impact on the lives of civilians at minimal cost and to help bring communities together.

The two boreholes will supply water to a population of over 12,000 people as well as itinerant cattle keepers. This will help ease historical inter-communal conflict over access to water between Bari, predominantly farmers from Jubek, and Mundari, largely cattle keepers from Terekeka.

Olivia Victoria Davies, UNMISS’ Civil Affairs officer in the Juba Field Office, says the installation of the boreholes would provide alternative sources of clean water to help mitigate conflict, promote peaceful co-existence and improve relationships between the two neighbouring tribes.

“By mitigating conflict, we are protecting the lives of civilians by reducing the number of attacks on the local population: children, women and girls, including the elderly, who cannot adequately protect themselves,” she said.

“I am so proud that I have seen fresh water in our villages today. We used to fetch water from our nearby seasonal streams, and during the dry season we have to excavate the soil to reach the water table,” says Jaqueline Raphael Laku, a resident in the area.

She says building the water points was important strategically, given that both Ilikore and Gwori have no access to the Nile River.

Many communities rely on water from the Nile but this can create risks to people’s health.

“Our children and the elderly often suffer from acute watery diarrhea owing to drinking this contaminated water, because we share it with our goats, sheep and cattle, much as it stagnates when rains stop,” said Jaqueline Raphael Laku.

Kandido Swaka Ladu, Ladu County Commissioner, has one more important request for his people:

“Now you have installed water for my people; what I am requesting is awareness-raising campaign about the use and safety of the boreholes to ensure their longevity and minimize the spread of diseases resulting from unintended water contamination.”