18 May 2018

UNMISS gifts new clean water facilities to Ladu community in Juba

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original
© UNMISS
Two new, UNMISS-provided boreholes in the Ladu community near Juba are expected to reduce inter-communal tensions over scarce water resources.
© UNMISS

JAMES SOKIRI

The gifting of two new boreholes to the Ladu community in the capital Juba will help reduce inter-communal tension over scarce water resources in the area. They will also support the irrigation of crops and development of new businesses in nearby villages.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) installed the boreholes near Ilikore and Gwori villages as one of its Quick Impact Projects, which are designed to make a swift and significant impact on the lives of civilians at minimal cost and to help bring communities together.

The two boreholes will supply water to a population of over 12,000 people as well as itinerant cattle keepers. This will help ease historical inter-communal conflict over access to water between Bari, predominantly farmers from Jubek, and Mundari, largely cattle keepers from Terekeka.

Olivia Victoria Davies, UNMISS’ Civil Affairs officer in the Juba Field Office, says the installation of the boreholes would provide alternative sources of clean water to help mitigate conflict, promote peaceful co-existence and improve relationships between the two neighbouring tribes.

“By mitigating conflict, we are protecting the lives of civilians by reducing the number of attacks on the local population: children, women and girls, including the elderly, who cannot adequately protect themselves,” she said.

“I am so proud that I have seen fresh water in our villages today. We used to fetch water from our nearby seasonal streams, and during the dry season we have to excavate the soil to reach the water table,” says Jaqueline Raphael Laku, a resident in the area.

She says building the water points was important strategically, given that both Ilikore and Gwori have no access to the Nile River.

Many communities rely on water from the Nile but this can create risks to people’s health.

“Our children and the elderly often suffer from acute watery diarrhea owing to drinking this contaminated water, because we share it with our goats, sheep and cattle, much as it stagnates when rains stop,” said Jaqueline Raphael Laku.

Kandido Swaka Ladu, Ladu County Commissioner, has one more important request for his people:

“Now you have installed water for my people; what I am requesting is awareness-raising campaign about the use and safety of the boreholes to ensure their longevity and minimize the spread of diseases resulting from unintended water contamination.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.