30 Jul 2019

UNMISS facilitates migration dialogue between Arab nomads and host community in Aweil East

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original
© UNMISS
Participants at a post-migration dialogue between Arab nomads and host community in Aweil East
© UNMISS

EMMANUEL KELE
A Malual Dinka and Misseriya post-migration peace conference has concluded in Wanyjok town in Aweil East with a proposal to convene a tri-state conference between Aweil East, Twic and Northern Liech to follow up on cases of cattle raids and compensations.

“Our recommendations are very clear,” says William Kolong Pioth, the Regional Peace Coordinator for the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region. “We need to engage with the governors of Northern Liech, Twic, and Aweil East to find a better solution for these border communities.”

The conference agreed to compensate the families of six Arab nomads who were killed in a cattle raid last April in the Twic area of South Sudan.

“The conference recommended that a blood compensation of 31 heads of cattle should be paid,” says the Peace Coordinator.

The two parties agreed to share grazing land and water points between the host community of Dinka Malual and the Arab Nomads of Sudan.

“The conference was good and peaceful,” says a representative of the Misseriya pastoralist community, Hamid Mohamed Al Fadil, although he was not happy about the slow pace of the compensation.

“I am opposed to the procedures of the return process because it is too slow…since April they return only one hundred and forty (140) heads of cows out of more than 1,400.”

Competition for land and water have caused long-standing disagreements and frequent conflicts between the host farming communities in the Aweil East and Twic areas, and the visiting herders.

“The authorities and the government of South Sudan is responsible, because we, the pastoralists, are sometimes harassed or even killed in South Sudan,” says Al Fadil.

The conference also called on the youth of both communities to conduct sports activities to promote peace and harmony.

“Do not go and sleep with these recommendations,” said the Acting Governor of Aweil East, William Ater, urging the participants to implement the resolutions of the conference. “The objective of this conference is to maintain people-to-people grass root peace, and therefore they have to be implemented.”

More than 80 people, including representatives of various civil society groups, participated in the conference, which was facilitated and supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

“There will always be challenges,” says Khalif Farah, the Acting Head of the peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Aweil. “What we need now is that all of you recommit yourselves to peace and dialogue.”

News Stories

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.