UNMISS donates COVID-19 personal protection equipment to South Sudanese police

ABHISHEK ANAND/FILIP ANDERSSON

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, represented by its Police Commissioner Unaisi Vuniwaqa, has handed over an assortment of COVID-19 personal protection equipment to the South Sudan National Police Service at its headquarters in the capital Juba.

“We will make sure that these items will be put to the best possible use, not only in Juba but at key police stations across the country as well,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lieutenant General James Pui Yak said, while also thanking the peacekeeping mission for its continuous support.

The COVID-19 equipment making up the donation includes face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, buckets, detergent and thermometers.

“In our endeavour to provide technical assistance to our South Sudanese colleagues, we recognize their crucial role as frontline service providers,” the Police Commissioner said, adding that protecting civilians remains a core part of the peacekeeping mission’s mandate in the country.