UNMISS continues to provide emergency medical care to local communities

MACH SAMUEL

Two severely wounded South Sudanese men have received life-saving care from the Sri Lankan medical team serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in Bor.

Despite the challenges of operating in the midst of rising cases of COVID-19, the peacekeeping mission is endeavouring to continue its work protecting civilians and building peace in the conflict-affected country.

On 12 May 2020, two South Sudanese men, suffering from gunshot wounds caused in separate incidents in the Jonglei and Lakes regions were brought to the UNMISS Level II Hospital in Bor for treatment. The peacekeepers treating them were careful to follow all prevention measures for COVID-19.

The Bor State Hospital does not have x-ray facilities and other equipment needed to provide the treatment required by the patients - one of whom had a chest wound while the other, a teenager, was shot in the head.

“We knew that UNMISS medical personnel would be able to provide these two people the care that they needed urgently,” revealed Ayuel Wuor, the Chief Nurse at Bor State Hospital, who accompanied the injured men to the UNMISS hospital.

This is just one example of UNMISS going beyond its mandate to help the South Sudanese people, especially in terms of providing health care.

“While UNMISS is taking every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst local communities as well as our uniformed and civilian personnel, we continue to carry out lifesaving and critical tasks. After all, we are here to protect civilians and save lives,” said Deborah Schein, Head of UNMISS’ Field Office in Bor.

Both patients are currently stable and scheduled for surgery. Since 2014, the UNMISS Level II Hospital in Bor has treated more than 15,000 patients, provided 2,700 x-rays and performed some 300 surgeries.