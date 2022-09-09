UNMISS condemns fresh attack on site for internally displaced persons in Adidiang, Upper Nile State

Juba, 9 September 2022: The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) condemns fresh attacks and violence by armed elements, targeted at internally displaced persons seeking refuge at the Adidiang island site, located about 40 kilometres south of the state capital, Malakal.

Some accounts suggest that a number of fleeing civilians might have drowned in the Nile River. Up to 5,000 civilians had fled to the site last month, following deadly fighting between rival armed groups in Tonga, further west of Malakal.

The latest attack has also triggered violent intercommunal clashes among some internally displaced persons (of different groups) within the UNMISS protection of civilians (POC) site where UNMISS personnel responded quickly to restore order and provide robust security on site.

UNMISS calls on the attackers to cease hostilities immediately and refrain from harming vulnerable civilians and internally displaced persons. The Mission is also calling on the state and national authorities to intervene urgently to de-escalate the situation and protect civilian lives.

UN peacekeepers have been deployed to rescue drowning civilians and provide protection for the affected population. The Mission is engaging all stakeholders concerned, including feuding parties, authorities, and local communities to enable a timely and collective response.

