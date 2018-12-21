UNMISS Condemns the Assault on a CTSAMVM Monitoring and Verification Team in the Luri Area

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan strongly condemns the assault and detention of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) team that took place on 18 December 2018 in the Luri area by TGoNU security forces. The monitoring and verification team members and their support personnel were merely discharging their mandate in support of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The Mission urges the immediate commencement of investigations in order that perpetrators are held to account for this unacceptable act. The Mission also urges the Parties to the R-ARCSS to adhere to the commitments outlined in the Agreement and to refrain from prohibited actions as outlined in the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access of 21 December 2017. Furthermore, we remind it is incumbent on all signatories to ensure that all their forces are aware of the tenets of the R-ARCSS and comply.

UNMISS calls on all parties to fully cooperate with CTSAMVM as they carry out their mandate. UNMISS will continue to extend its support to CTSAMVM in implementation of its ceasefire monitoring and verification mandate, in line with the United Nations Security Council resolution 2406 (2018).