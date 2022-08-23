UNMISS concerned about ongoing clashes in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State

Juba, 23 August 2022: The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is concerned about the safety and security of thousands of civilians who are caught up in recent clashes between rival armed groups in Upper Nile State.

Fighting in and around Tonga town that began on 14 August has displaced over 15,000 people, while flooding is hindering their access to humanitarian aid and safer areas. So far, over 200 of the displaced persons have sought refuge at the UN Protection of Civilians site in Malakal, the capital of Upper Nile State. Many children are reported to be missing or separated from their families.

To help address the situation, UNMISS is engaging with the affected communities, and also with the Government and local authorities, to quell tensions and support efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Furthermore, the Mission is supporting the movement of humanitarian organizations and deploying additional peacekeepers to the UN Protection site to increase security and mitigate the risk of spillover fighting. UNMISS calls on all parties to respect international law and safeguard freedom of movement for humanitarian organizations in the Upper Nile area.

UNMISS urges feuding parties to immediately stop the violence and adhere to the Revitalized Peace Agreement. UNMISS also calls on national and local authorities to take immediate measures to protect civilians and prevent further escalation of the clashes.

The Mission remains committed to supporting the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of a peaceful and stable nation.

