27 January 2018

UNMISS committed to protecting safety of displaced people in Protection of Civilians sites The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has today conducted a search operation within the Protection of Civilians site next to its base in Juba to determine whether individuals allegedly involved in the abduction and killing of three people in the capital last week were located within the camp. A number of suspects were apprehended and handed over to the South Sudan National Police Service to investigate further.

Protection of Civilians sites exist to shelter South Sudanese people who are under imminent and ongoing threat of physical violence and who genuinely fear for their lives. UNMISS will not tolerate people who commit crimes outside and then hide inside the camp behind women and children who need protection. The actions of a few must not jeopardize the safety of 39,000 vulnerable people.

UNMISS is firm in its commitment to fulfil its mandate to protect civilians and maintain the safety of displaced people within protection sites.

Communications & Public Information Section

Spokesperson and Media Relations Unit Francesca Mold mold2@un.org