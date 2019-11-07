07 Nov 2019

UNMISS Clarification, 7 November 2019

from UN Mission in South Sudan
7 November 2019

Clarification

UNMISS understands that a note has been circulating regarding the purported deployment of UNMISS forces as we approach 12 November. A number of sources have attributed it to the United Nations.

UNMISS wishes to reiterate again that this note is not a document or policy of UNMISS.

There have been no changes to UNMISS posture. There have been no new deployments considered or planned. As per UNMISS's usual practice, we continue to monitor closely the situation in the country, including Juba, to enable us carry out our mandated tasks.

