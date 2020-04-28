UNMISS airs radio discussion on COVID-19 prevention in Bor

GIDEON SACKITEY

A culturally shaped combination of politeness, sociability and stubbornness is proving a formidable obstacle for the effective implementation of measures to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in Bor. A panel discussion on the topic, aired by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s Radio Miraya, may assist in breaking down the local population’s resistance to much-needed social distancing.

“Our people are rather difficult when it comes to following instructions, and it is very difficult for us to avoid practicing social habits of hugging, shaking hands, meeting over a cup of tea and generally interacting among ourselves,” says Alier Kucha, a representative of the Chamber of Commerce in Bor, who admits that he needs to improve as well, as he estimates that he on this day has shaken hands with “about 40 people”.

The Chamber of Commerce believes that more awareness of both the danger of the Coronavirus and on how to prevent it from spreading is needed to avoid “an outbreak of unbearable proportions”. For this reason, the entity has asked the COVID-19 taskforce to intensify its efforts to educate the population, for example by means of radio broadcasts. Failure to do so may result in countless deaths and a crippled local economy, Mr. Kucha fears, who also says that “sheer forgetfulness” is another factor that makes people ignore recommendations to keep a distance between themselves.

“With strict monitoring and several more hand washing points in strategic places, we are encouraging our members to constantly wash their hands,” he says, welcoming the opportunity to use Radio Miraya to spread the word to a wider audience. “It is helpful because this way we can give people answers to their doubts and queries.”

Kur Majak, another panelist on the Radio Miraya programme and a member of the Chamber of Commerce, pinpoints Corona-promoting cultural factors as well.

“Even with the existence of the Coronavirus, it is seen as a sign of disrespect not to shake hands or hug others, and the consequences could be serious,” he says, adding that the economic impact of a COVID-19 outbreak could also be dire, with rising prices of key commodities.

“If the outbreak is not managed well and movement is curtailed, life could grind to a halt,” Kur Majak observes. “We need more information to reach ordinary people to dispel a variety of myths, including the one that claims that drinking hot tea will kill the virus.”

South Sudan, with an estimated population of 12 million people, has so far registered six confirmed cases of COVID-19 since 5 April, when the first infected patient was detected.

A curfew is in place from 8pm to 6am across South Sudan, where borders, airports, schools, churches and mosques remain closed.