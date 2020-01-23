23 Jan 2020

Unity region cattle keepers pledge to coexist peacefully during resource-scarce dry season

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original

LUK RIEK NYAK/FILIP ANDERSSON

Cattle herders, traditional chiefs, representatives of youths and women, peace coordinators and church leaders from the Guit and Rubkona communities in the Unity region of South Sudan have committed themselves to avoid conflicts and violence during the seasonal migration of their animals in search of pastures and water.

They made their pledges at a two-day-long peace forum organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan aimed at identifying and mitigating problems likely to appear during the resource-scarce dry season, when competition for grazing land tends to become fierce.

“Our concern is that neighbouring cattle herders who come and stay here for a good four months should not disrupt intercommunal relations by stealing our cows when they go back home,” explained the Guit paramount chief Koang Makuach Jiokjiok, who also suggested that gun owners should be made to register their weapons with the government.

One key component of the strategy to avoid intercommunal clashes between cattle herders would be to agree on mechanisms to regulate the migration of cows and goats. Such possible agreements were also discussed at the forum, with the hope that clear rules could pave the way for a conducive environment to successfully reconcile the Jikany community in Guit with the Leek people in Rubkona.

As part of the plan to achieve such peaceful coexistence, Gatwang Dador, paramount chief in Rubkona, pledged to hold talks with the youth of his area before they start moving their cattle.

“Our traditional leaders, youth and women’s leaders will have a meeting to discuss how to strengthen relations with our neighbors in Guit. We will discourage our cattle herders from causing any trouble,” the paramount chief said, adding that good intercommunal relations are important to avoid suffering among humans and livestock alike.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.