The United States Announces More Than $95 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for the People of South Sudan

Today, the United States announced more than $95 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of South Sudan who are affected by ongoing political conflict and are facing extreme food insecurity, including likely famine. This funding includes more than $52 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and nearly $43 million from the U.S. Department of State. It brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to more than $482 million so far in Fiscal Year 2021.

With this new assistance, USAID will help provide emergency food and nutrition assistance, essential healthcare, shelter, safe drinking water, and sanitation and hygiene services to some of the nearly 4 million people impacted. When possible, the Agency procures food from South Sudanese farmers who were able to harvest their crops. This life-saving assistance will also support people who are internally displaced, as well as South Sudanese refugees in host communities in Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

South Sudan is facing the highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since its independence in 2011. The upcoming May-to-July lean season is expected to be the most severe on record and has the potential to leave more than 7 million people, including more than a million children, in need of food assistance. Recent floods, political instability, and COVID-19 have further exacerbated a dire situation.

The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to the South Sudan response efforts, and we remain committed to helping the people of South Sudan. Humanitarian assistance will not solve the conflict, but it is vital to keeping civilians alive. Ultimately, a political solution is the only way to end the suffering of the South Sudanese people.