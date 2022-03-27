The United States Announces More Than $195 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for South Sudan

Office of Press Relations

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than $195 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of South Sudan, who continue to experience the devastating effects of violence, food insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic, and successive years of widespread flooding. Approximately 8.9 million people, more than two-thirds of the country’s population, will require humanitarian assistance this year, an increase of 600,000 since 2021.

With this new support, USAID will help provide emergency food and nutrition assistance, essential health care, livelihood support, and protection services to save the lives of nearly 1.5 million people while building community resilience to future shocks. This new funding includes support through the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to more than 1.2 million crisis-affected people across South Sudan, as well as support for the UN Humanitarian Air Service and the WFP-led Logistics Cluster to transport critical food, health, and protection supplies by air to communities in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

U.S. assistance continues to comprise an increasingly large portion of the total South Sudan response, but humanitarian needs are outpacing funding. Donors are urged to step up with much-needed relief immediately. In 2022, South Sudan is expected to face its highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since its independence more than 10 years ago. The United States remains committed to helping the people of South Sudan and calls on other donors to increase their contributions to the humanitarian response.

The United States is deeply concerned that more than three years after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement, South Sudan’s government remains unable to provide basic services or security for the population. The U.S. calls on the government to swiftly implement the peace agreement, take stronger measures to end local violence, and hold accountable persons responsible for attacking humanitarian workers and denying humanitarian access.

For the latest updates on U.S. humanitarian assistance in South Sudan, please visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/south-sudan.