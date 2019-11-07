07 Nov 2019

United Nations police tackles early and forced marriages challenges among school children in Torit

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original

MOSES YAKUDU

“Many cases of forced and early marriages are encouraged by our traditional leaders in the villages because of a love for material gains,” said Lucky Ayella, a 16-year-old student at Dr. John Garang Memorial Secondary School, responding to a question on the causes of these practices.

For girls, and boys, it is not easy to avoid becoming a victim of harmful traditions prevalent among most ethnic groups in Eastern Equatoria. Children being mothers, frequently constipated with fear of what’s to come, have become such a common sight that the phenomenon is considered normal by most. This has led to many girls below the age of 16 leaving school to marry boys.

Boys are, incidentally, also subject to cultural demands which go against their wills.

“My father forced me to leave school and take care of the family cows and make them breed to help pay for marriages. He said that if I didn’t do it, I would cease to be his son. I still refused and left my home in Sudan to come to Torit,” narrated Safi Osman, another student with a story to tell.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is playing its part to help eradicate practices that victimize girls and boys alike.

“You have to step up and ahead and let your parents and guardians know that you want to become someone they can be proud of, and that you will not allow them to ruin your lives because of issues of accumulating material wealth,” advised Eunice Apassnaba, a police and gender officer serving with the peacekeeping mission.

Over the last three years, schools in Eastern Equatoria have registered high numbers of students dropping out. Most of them have been girls, who have left school because of early and forced marriages.

Secondary school students in the region are also receiving sexual reproductive health education offered by a local partner of the peacekeeping mission, the Impact Health Organization.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.