United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) South Sudan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project: Stakeholder Engagement Plan - 11 May 2021

1. Introduction of the project

The project is to support preparedness and deployment of vaccines in South Sudan, deliver of essential health service delivery in the states of Upper Nile and Jonglei States, while developing Government capacity for health sector stewardship. The project has four components:

Component 1: The first component will support COVID-19 vaccination cold chain, logistics, and delivery.

Component 2: The second component will support delivery of essential health services to Jonglei and Upper Nile States, managed by UNICEF and ICRC, and building off service delivery in these areas under Provision of Essential Health Services Project (PEHSP).

Component 3: The third component will finance development of Government health sector stewardship capacity to allow a gradual transition to a government-led implementation modality in future World Bank projects.