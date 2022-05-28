UNISFA condemns targeted fake social media news

UNISFA/SCPIS/PR/115

The attention of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is drawn to the Facebook post published by Juba Tukul on 26 May 2022 alleging that two UNISFA staff from the Twic community were dragged out of the mission Headquarters, beaten, tortured, and stabbed, sustaining severe injuries under the watch of UNISFA peacekeepers.

The post is not only false and sensational but does not represent the facts of the incident that happened on that day. While it is true that there was a misunderstanding involving two Twic Dinka staff mentioned in the post and a group of Ngok Dinka personnel working with one of UNISFA’s contractors, the incident took place within the mission compound and not outside. Moreover, none of the Twic Dinka staff was stabbed with knife as alleged in the post.

The Force Commander has visited and interacted with the two Twic Dinka UNISFA personnel involved. Their account of the incident is far from what is contained in the post. The affected staff are doing well, while UNISFA security is investigating the incident. UNISFA as a mission, and the United Nations in general, has zero tolerance for fighting within its premises and UNISFA will not hesitate to take necessary disciplinary measures based on the result of the investigation by its security division.

UNISFA notes with concern the growing prevalence of fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda in the Abyei Box on social media, particularly against UNISFA and its personnel. We call upon all stakeholders to cooperate with UNISFA in its efforts in ensuring that peace prevails in Abyei area.

UNISFA spokesperson is available to respond to any queries and provide clarification on issues affecting the Mission.