UNISFA Condemns renewed attacks in Abyei

Abyei, 26 September 2022 – The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is greatly alarmed and deeply disturbed by the renewed clashes between the Twik and Ngok Dinka communities taking place in Agok in the Sector South area, 28 kilometres from Abyei town.

A report received by UNISFA leadership indicates that the clashes between the two groups started at about 1630 hours on 23 September 2022, leading to an influx of over 223 people seeking protection at the Agok COB. UNISFA forces as well as humanitarian partners, with coordination from OCHA, are providing immediate humanitarian relief for them; however, access remains a challenge. Meanwhile, UNISFA has increased aerial patrols around the area of the clashes and is closely monitoring the situation.

UNISFA’s Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, has strongly condemned the attack, saying it can only contribute to more tension and chances of renewed violence in the area. General Sawyerr called on the Abyei Chief Administrator and the Ngok Dinka Paramount Chief to engage with their counterparts in Warrap State as well as the officials of the Government of South Sudan in Juba to step up efforts to diffuse the tension and find a political solution to the clashes. He also appealed to the youths from both sides to refrain from the use of violence, to voice their opinions and embrace UNISFA’s peace initiative as a means of easing tension in the area. UNISFA is fully committed to pursuing its mandate to ensure that Abyei is free of arms and armed groups, and completely deplores any act that will further escalate tension in the area.